Sideline Game of the Week: Walter Wellborn beats Piedmont for first time since 1971

Walter Wellborn led 28-22 at the half, but Piedmont stole it back in the third with a one point advantage 29-28. Walter Wellborn scored two more touchdowns in the fourth to take a 40-29 lead, but Piedmont came within five with less than two minutes remaining on the clock. Piedmont tried an onside kick, but Walter Wellborn recovered the ball to seal it’s first victory over Piedmont in 48 years.