Sideline Game of the Week: Walter Wellborn beats Piedmont for first time since 1971

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Walter Wellborn beat Piedmont 40-35 to give the Panthers their first victory over the Bulldogs since 1971. Although the two teams haven’t played every year, Walter Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith said the win was huge for the program.
“I’m speechless,” Walter Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith said after the game.
Walter Wellborn led 28-22 at the half, but Piedmont stole it back in the third with a one point advantage 29-28. Walter Wellborn scored two more touchdowns in the fourth to take a 40-29 lead, but Piedmont came within five with less than two minutes remaining on the clock. Piedmont tried an onside kick, but Walter Wellborn recovered the ball to seal it’s first victory over Piedmont in 48 years.
“We are so happy man just to have this victory, I can’t even put it into words how excited we are. For the people in the stands, the community, this means a lot to us,” said Walter Wellborn running back Kentrez Hunt.
At 6-1, Walter Wellborn, Piedmont, and Randolph County all tie for first in Class 3A Region 6, but Piedmont wins the region championship due to tie breakers. Despite Walter Wellborn’s big win over Piedmont Friday night, the Panthers fall to third in the region and will travel for the first round of the playoffs.
