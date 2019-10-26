Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a Marginal Risk of severe storms today from 10 AM to 10 PM across all of Central Alabama. The primary threats include brief tornadoes and isolated damaging winds.
The threat, especially for heavy rains, will be enhanced by Post-Tropical Cyclone Olga as it moves north across the region from The Gulf Of Mexico. The storm will likely produce strong winds into the afternoon along and ahead of a cold front moving in from the west. This could mean the threat could possibly continue into the evening hours.
At the moment, The Storm Prediction Center has classified the area under a Marginal Threat for severe storms but the threat may increase later today.
The front is forecast to clear the area but stall which will reduce rain chances tomorrow before moving back north Monday and Tuesday which may bring more rain to the region accompanied by milder temperatures.
The arrival time of the next cold front remains uncertain but at the moment this front looks to be arriving as late as Thursday, followed by clearing skies, drier conditions and cooler overnight temperatures.
