Oak Mountain Elementary takes part in Vulcans on Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Oak Mountain Elementary school is the first school to take part in the Vulcans on Parade program.
Friday, a Vulcan statue painted by students was unveiled as they learned all about what the Vulcan is and why it is important to Birmingham history.
“To bring a Vulcans on Parade statue right to a school and have him here to look at, to enjoy, but to help with the education, is a really exciting concept and we’re really excited for it,” Chris Cooper with Vulcans on Parade explains.
This is really what the Vulcans on Parade is all about; taking the Vulcan off Red Mountain and placing him all over the community so that people can understand him better.
You can also find some Vulcans on Parade at the zoo, railroad park and other locations throughout Birmingham.
