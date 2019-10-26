Finding transportation to the Magic CIty Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gameday traffic will be a hassle to and from the Legion Field for the Magic City Classic. Many will avoid the headache by taking advantage of the shuttle service, offered in three locations, by the city of Birmingham.
The largest and most popular shuttle location will be at the Birmingham Crossplex on Bessemer Road. The next location will be at Boutwell Auditorium on Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Boulevard. Officials say you can park at the parking deck there. The third location will be on 7th Ave and 23rd street right across the street from Phillips Academy.
Shuttles will run to and from Legion Field throughout the day. The city is says there will be no disruptions in service unless it is weather related.
“If there is lightning in the area where folks are standing outside waiting, it may halt just for a period while the weather moves on through. But it will resume and continue all day long. ” says Rick Journey, Director of Communications at the Birmingham mayor’s office.
The shuttle service is $5 round trip for adults and free for kids under twelve years of age.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.