SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is drug take back day in Shelby County.
It is law enforcements effort to cut back on addiction and encourage the community to bring their leftover prescriptions to be safely disposed of with no questions asked.
Law enforcement all over Shelby County will be ready to collect unwanted prescriptions from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at the following locations:
Dick Sporting Goods, Alabaster
Winn Dixie, Chelsea
YMCA, Greystone
Hoover, City Hall
Montevallo, Drug
Walmart, Pelham
