Drug take back day in Shelby County

Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Shelby County
By Hannah Ward | October 25, 2019 at 7:27 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 7:27 PM

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday is drug take back day in Shelby County.

It is law enforcements effort to cut back on addiction and encourage the community to bring their leftover prescriptions to be safely disposed of with no questions asked.

Law enforcement all over Shelby County will be ready to collect unwanted prescriptions from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at the following locations:

Dick Sporting Goods, Alabaster

Winn Dixie, Chelsea

YMCA, Greystone

Hoover, City Hall

Montevallo, Drug

Walmart, Pelham

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.