DEA accepting vaping products in drug take back event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will be collecting prescription drugs tomorrow as part of their drug take back initiative. And for the first time, they will be accepting vaping products.
This event brings in between 70 and 80,000 pounds of prescription drugs just in Alabama - 12 million pounds across the country. Officials with the DEA say people can start abusing these drugs at a very young age.
“It’s a way for us to take a supply of drugs out of the community so people won’t abuse those drugs,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris. He reminds everyone we’re still in an opioid crisis, saying most abusers start as young as age 12.
“Over 3.2 million people starting at the age of 12 abuse a prescription medication for non-medical reasons,” said Morris.
The drugs they collect are incinerated. It’s an alternative to throwing them out or flushing them down the toilet which could pollute our waters and impact marine life. And for the first time, the DEA is announcing they’re collecting vaping products this year.
“We collect the vaping machines, the Juuls, the pods. The only thing we require is the citizen has to remove the battery from the device,” said Morris.
He says vaping is a cause for concern as it’s been linked to over 1,500 illnesses and almost 40 deaths.
"We think this is a great way for parents to engage their children, talk to them about those, if they find these products at home. We’ll be happy to take them for you,” said Morris.
The event is from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and you don’t even have to get out of your car to drop off. You can find a list of locations by clicking here and scrolling down to “collection site locator.”
