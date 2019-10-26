Coping with the weather on Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It will be raining for the big game but hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend The Magic City Classic. Like most outdoor stadium events, the rainy weather will be prone to possible lightning strikes.
Thousands will be in attendance at Legion Field and the show will go on rain or shine. But game day officials want people to take extra precaution and know where the evacuation routes are at the stadium.
“We expect folks to have a great classic rain or shine. And we will make sure everyone is safe while they are here,” says Rick Journey, a spokesman for the Birmingham mayor’s office.
He said no rain or lightning has ever postponed this important event. But wants everyone to remain safe and enjoy the game.
