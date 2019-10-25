19-year-old woman from Homewood missing in Auburn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents are frantic to find a missing 19-year-old from Homewood. Aniah Haley Blanchard returned to the Auburn area from a funeral in North Alabama Wednesday evening. She had to go to work the next morning but she went out that Wednesday night. Her mother spoke to Good Day Alabama Friday.
“Right now we need as many people as we can get searching for Aniah. this is definitely not Aniah. She would not come home. If she is out there we need to find her,” Angela Haley-Harris said.
A missing person’s report was filed with the Auburn Police Department Thursday. Walt Harris and his wife put up a video on Facebook asking for help.
“If have any leads on where our daughter is Aniah please go to the authorities. Tell them where she was last seen,” Harris said.
Aniah was in a Black 2017 CRV. She was wearing a black dress and tan boots. Mrs. Harris said Aniah apparently met someone Wednesday night.
“Young man. She just met, that is all. She didn’t say how she met him, where she met, where she was at. Said she was with a person she just met.” Harris said.
Harris said her daughter’s debit card was used Wednesday night. Authorities tried to check the area where her cell phone was last in use.
“They are still searching where her phone actually pinged the tower. After 11:57 p.m. her phone went dark," Harris said.
Anyone with information on this young lady contact Auburn police 334-501-3100.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.