Warning to drivers: When you pass a school bus you’re putting lives at risk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/WAFF) - Some drivers are still not heeding the warning or the law when it comes to passing stopped school buses.
In Jefferson County alone, at least 138 people passed a school bus this year.
The days vary, but in April 2019, the state saw 1,605 illegal school bus passes.
School districts across Alabama have their bus drivers count the number of illegal passes in a single day.
Here’s a breakdown of some districts:
Jefferson County: 138
Alabaster: 34
Jasper City: 10
Walker County: 18
Trussville: 7
Shelby County: 60
Calhoun County: 15
Decatur City: 13
Hoover: 28
WAFF 48′s Chris Joseph rode with Madison County Schools Routing Specialist Brenda Bethune on Oct. 24.
She said she had been a school driver for 27 years, and careless drivers were a regular danger to her students.
“When you see a school bus, we’re 40 feet long and yellow and that the number one thing people say, ‘we didn’t see you',” she said.
It is illegal for drivers to pass a stopped school bus if they’re on the same side of the road.
If they’re on the opposite side of the road and there is no median, it is also illegal.
If they’re on the opposite side of the road and there is a median, drivers are urged to proceed with caution.
