Unviersity of Alabama cancels multiple homecoming events due to weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama Homecoming Committee and SGA have canceled multiple homecoming events due to weather.
The pep rally and bonfire scheduled for this evening and the Homecoming Parade scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday have been called off.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council Step Show scheduled for tonight at 8:30 in Coleman Coliseum and the Homecoming Game scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium will continue as planned.
