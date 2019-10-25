University of Alabama cancels some Homecoming events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama fans snapped pictures of Homecoming pomps on sorority row Friday afternoon. The University of Alabama announced that due to the threat of weather and safety concerns, the school’s homecoming committee and Student Government Association canceled Friday’s pep rally and bonfire and Saturday’s homecoming parade.
That news dampened the spirits of some in folks looking forward to those festivities. “It’s kind of killing the mood. All the rain, all of the events getting cancelled,” Quelonn Lucious explained.
“Oh it’s just too bad. We traveled all the way from Colorado just to be here and be present and have all these festivities,” Barbara Gordon complained.
Friday night’s Homecoming step show is still scheduled for 8:30pm Friday night. Alabama’s Homecoming football game against Arkansas will kick off at 6 p.m. at Bryant Denny Stadium.
