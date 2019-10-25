Two charged with capital murder in death of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Patrick Stallworth did not say a thing Thursday evening as Birmingham homicide detectives escorted him into the Jefferson County jail. Just hours earlier, District Attorney Danny Carr charged him and Derick Brown with capital murder. If convicted, both could face the death penalty.
Earlier this week, investigators found 3-year-old Kamille McKinney's body in a dumpster at the Santek landfill near Gardendale. Police Chief Patrick Smith believes they have the people in custody responsible for allegedly killing Cupcake, but he says the investigation is far from over.
"We're going to continue our investigation if necessary…and if additional people are involved, we plan to bring them to justice. We're going to continue to our investigation for Kamille..every single day until their access to the light of day becomes very limited,” Chief Smith said.
Carr didn't take any questions, but he thanked law enforcement and the community for the tremendous outpouring of support during the nearly two-week search for Cupcake.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family as they continue to grieve the loss of Kamille. We are appreciative to the men and women of the Birmingham police department and the FBI and other agencies for their countless hours of work in this case under extremely difficult circumstances,” Carr said.
Originally police said Stallworth and Brown were going to be charged with kidnapping as well, but DA Carr says kidnapping doesn’t change the punishment and they can always add it in if the facts dictate it.
