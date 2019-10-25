Tuscaloosa City Schools partnering with program to help needy students

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools is partnering with a national program to help needy students struggling outside of school.
People can start by going to the neighborhood bridges website and select the community they’d like to help.
A Tuscaloosa City Schools spokesperson said their counseling program determines which student needs exist.
A portal is posted where community members can offer help, for example items needed could be shoes, coats, hygiene products, clothes and more.
When a community member agrees to get the items they can then click on a button that gives them instructions on where to drop off the items which will be delivered to the student.
Part of the school system’s strategic plan is to remove barriers to student’s education and if a child is in need of something that might be distracting them from learning, this is one way to help fix that.
Currently other school systems in Alabama and in Ohio are using the Neighborhood bridges program.
