Student selling bracelets for breast cancer awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One little girl is all about fighting cancer and helping others, all while getting into the entrepreneurial spirit.
“It makes me feel good cause I like to change people’s lives,” says Zoey.
That’s exactly what Zoey Morton is doing. Three years ago, Katherine Bester, a counselor at Martha Gaskins Elementary, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.
“I had to have six months of chemo, 30 rounds of radiation, a complete bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction,” says Bester.
Students rallied around this now personal cause, especially Zoey, a second-grader at Martha Gaskins.
“I asked my grandma, is there people with breast cancer? She said, yes, it’s pink and that’s my favorite color!” says Zoey.
She got the idea to make a bracelet for Bester.
“It was unbelievable. It touched my heart like nothing else. To think that this small child could think of me in such a way,” says Bester.
Zoey began to think bigger—and started selling the bracelets for donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Her grandmother, a teacher at Martha Gaskins, says Zoey made sure the whole family pitched in.
“Every night, she has everybody at the house making bracelets with her. She says I need 42 tomorrow! So we’re having a good time! She’s been going up and down the hallways and selling bracelets, all the teachers have bracelets, the kids are running around, ‘I’ve got my bracelet!’ it’s wonderful,” says Pamela Morton.
The effort, even making its way to other states like Washington and Tennessee. Those who know her aren’t surprised at her ingenuity.
“This is her heart, she’s such a sweet little girl,” says Bester.
“It’s just the empathy that she has for people that kids just need to learn and she’s making a difference, a huge difference in the world,” says Morton.
And showing her fellow students they can make a difference.
“I will wear mine way after October, I’ll probably never take it off!” says Bester.
“I want to fight cancer and make people feel better,” says Zoey.
Zoey has raised over $700. She’s thinking of expanding to other causes. Right now they have a student battling leukemia, so you might see a lot of orange bracelets in the future.
