Shelby County making multiple arrests in new investigation efforts to keep drugs out of jail

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - In less than two months, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office has arrested 11 people for trying to smuggle drugs into the county jail.
These arrests are thanks to a new approach by correctional officers to stop the drugs before they enter the facility.
Every jail has issues with inmates illegally sneaking in drugs and you will be shocked the lengths that some of these folks will go to.
Captain Russell Bedsole with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says that with a new proactive approach, the Shelby County Jail is sending a bold statement to their inmates and anyone helping them get drugs into their facilities.
“Our officers know that they have to continue to evolve and change their approach because the inmates are continuing to evolve and change the way that they are conducting business as well,” Bedsole explains.
The jail intelligence unit has been ramped up. Instead of getting the drugs out of the jail, they are stopping them before they can get there leading to multiple arrests.
“All that mail is scanned and delivered to the inmates via kiosk. They never actually physically touch the letter, which is often times where you’ll find the contraband is hidden inside the papers they are soaking with some kind of narcotic,” Bedsole says.
A trained officer now inspects all letters and can listen to all inmate conversations looking for inmate plots with folks outside the jail.
“It is encrypted or encoded in a language that they know what they’re talking about,” said Bedsole.
Plotting ways to get drugs when taken to court appearances.
“They then will try to hide a narcotic or contraband somewhere, typically in a body cavity which we have certain equipment to perform a full body through and through X-ray to try to detect it,” Bedsole explains.
In some cases, unfortunately, it is friends or family plotting with the inmates.
The Shelby County Jail wants you to know that it is a felony crime and you are putting your loved one’s life in extreme danger.
