Retail expert on new Amazon distribution warehouse in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon plans to build a new warehouse and distribution center in the Hooper City area of Birmingham. A retail analyst says this the latest move for Amazon to improve delivery and the decision is good news for Birmingham.
“What is very good about this one it’s going to provide employment in the area of the town that could use it. A lot of people will be anxious to go to work for them. Those folks are going to be qualified because they will be trained to do the task to perform,” Robicheaux said.
The Birmingham Business Journal reported Amazon will be building an almost 97,000 square foot warehouse at Daniel Payne Dr.
The distribution warehouse in Birmingham will help move items quickly to their last destination.
"That is what Amazon is doing they are opening up a lot of those centers across the country so they can get within one day of every product they are selling.” Robicheaux said.
Robicheaux said Amazon want to get to the point where they can get same day service for their products. He expects most of the jobs offered by Amazon will be going to people in the Birmingham area.
The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Bessemer will start off employing 1500 workers.
“A lot of jobs will be good paying jobs. Not minimum wage jobs. What they will have will be better than average salaries. Hourly wages,” Robicheaux said.
No tax incentives were offered for the project by Birmingham or Jefferson County. The distribution warehouse should be up and running by the end of 2020.
