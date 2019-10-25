Rain moves Gadsden City High School homecoming parade indoors

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - What do you do if it’s homecoming, and your homecoming parade gets rained out? For Gadsden City High School, they brought the parade indoors; bands, cheerleaders, floats and all.
Gadsden city schools dismissed at noon for homecoming like they always do. But with heavy rain in the forecast, school and city officials cancelled the traditional parade down Broad Street. Instead they initiated Plan B: move it inside the Venue at Coosa Landing.
Mayor Sherman Guyton and his assistant, Shane Ellison, signed off on everything and Ellison even attended what became a community pep rally.
The football team was brought in by bus, accompanied by a police escort and all of the cheerleaders and bands from all of the schools marched across the stage. They even brought the floats inside.
The principal says this was not a spur of the moment decision.
"It was a contingency plan we had all week, with the weather forecast that we had. We had a backup plan all week knowing if the weather didn't cooperate, we had a plan to come indoors, keep everybody dry," said Gadsden City High School principal Kevin Young.
The homecoming candidates even marched across the stage.
“Just pretend you see them riding in cars!” the emcee told the crowded auditorium.
The homecoming favorites and queen are expected to be crowned at 6 p.m. at the Gadsden City High School auditorium. The game itself is still on for 7 p.m. against Grissom High School.
