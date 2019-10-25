Person in Baldwin County dies from EEE, first human case in Alabama in 2019

BALDWIN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama resident has died from the first case in 2019 of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
The Alabama Department of Public Health confirms the case in a Baldwin County resident.
The person, and WBRC has not confirmed if it is a man or a woman, became ill in September.
EEE is a mosquito-borne virus.
Earlier this year, EEE activity was reported in a mosquito sample and sentinel chicken from Mobile County and a horse from Houston County.
This is the first human EEE case in an Alabama resident since 2014.
Severe cases of EEE virus infection (EEE, involving encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain) begins with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting.
Savannah Duke, and ADPH public health entomologist said, "The most important information to know is how to protect yourself and your family from mosquito-borne diseases."
• Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing.
•Wear long sleeves and pants when weather permits.
•Have secure screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.
•Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flower pots, buckets, barrels and other containers.
