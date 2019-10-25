Meth trafficking arrest in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - More arrests are expected after an undercover narcotics bust in Shelby County.
Narcotics Investigators with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force served a search warrant in the 100 block of 10th St SW in Alabaster on October 24.
The warrant followed a months-long investigation.
43-year-old Laura Sandlin Davis of Alabaster was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davis remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $516,000 bond.
Arrested at the residence with Davis were 29 year old Amber Rose Cohron of Brierfield and 53 year old Robert Louis Weber of Alabaster.
Captain Clay Hammac, Commander of the Drug Enforcement Task Force thanked the Alabaster Police Department and their Criminal Investigations Division for their assistance with this case. “Thanks to the teamwork of our partnering law enforcement agencies we were able to take more than a quarter pound of meth off the street and out of our neighborhoods!” said Hammac.
