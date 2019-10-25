Grief counselors helping residents of Tom Brown Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the Tom Brown Village community mourns the death of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, grief sessions have been set up for children and their parents in the community.
The children who live there, where the 3-year-old was abducted, are feeling a heavy sense of loss. They want answers as to how this could happen. And they are saddened by what has taken place
“I may not be able to give, or our organization may not be able to give them the answers that they want to hear, but just to give them space to speak about it,” says Tiffany Elliott of No More Martyrs, a community support organization.
The counseling is in place for the community to talk about what they may be fearing or feeling about such a traumatizing crime. The community has begun to heal, through postings and supporting each other. The MLK Center is a common place to meet.
“This is where it happened. This is where they must come back to. So why not have it here in their home turf," Elliott says.
The plan is to have the sessions for the rest of the week. The organization will remain on-call throughout the grieving process.
