FIRST ALERT: How will rain impact your weekend?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Here comes the rain again - finally! I know it’s coming down on weekend filled with football games and festivals.
We are featuring the Magic City Classic parade tomorrow morning on WBRC FOX6 and it looks pretty darn wet. So, if you can’t make it out to the parade, you can catch the action on TV or on the WBRC Facebook page.
There’s a chance of rain across the board for high school football tonight and also in the Alabama and Auburn games and the Classic. We are in a drought and beggars cant be choosers, so they say. We are going with a 90 percent chance of rain today, with 1-2 inches of rainfall possible through Saturday night. Look for highs near 64-degrees and NE wind just at 5-10 mph.
Tonight the rain is expected to continue with east winds at 10-15 mph. Saturday brings scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs are near 75 and SE winds around 15 mph, and gusting at times as high a 30 mph. We could see some strong storms into west Alabama tomorrow.
The rain looks to continue through Saturday night, with overnight lows near 63 and winds at 5-10, gusting up to 20 mph. The rain looks to move out by Sunday morning.
Expect partly sunny skies Sunday with highs near 69 degrees. Dry weather will likely continue through Tuesday, with morning temps in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Wednesday brings another chance of showers, but sunshine is expected to return on Thursday.
