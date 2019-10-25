Death of inmate under investigation in Elmore County

51-year-old Robert Green (Source: ADOC)
By WBRC Staff | October 25, 2019 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 4:49 PM

ELMORE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at the Elmore Correctional Facility.

An ADOC official says correctional officers found 51-year-old Robert Green of Pinson suffering a head injury around midnight on Wednesday. Green was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, but he was pronounced dead around 2:45 a.m.

Green was serving a 20-year sentence on sexual abuse and sodomy out of Jefferson County.

Officials say the circumstances around his head injury are under investigation.

