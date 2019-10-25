Death of inmate under investigation in Elmore County

ELMORE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at the Elmore Correctional Facility.
An ADOC official says correctional officers found 51-year-old Robert Green of Pinson suffering a head injury around midnight on Wednesday. Green was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, but he was pronounced dead around 2:45 a.m.
Green was serving a 20-year sentence on sexual abuse and sodomy out of Jefferson County.
Officials say the circumstances around his head injury are under investigation.
