Crime Stoppers establishes Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney Memorial Reward Fund

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama has established a fund in memory of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.
Crime Stoppers Chairman Frank Barefield announced Friday morning the Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Memorial Fund has been established to assist law enforcement in soliciting information from the public in future cases of child abduction or disappearances.
“Crime Stoppers mourns the loss of Cupcake, a three-year-old abducted at a birthday party and whose remains were found earlier this week. We also send our deepest sympathies to her family in this unimaginable time of grief. This tragedy has gripped metro Birmingham, countless people around the world, and the law enforcement community,” Crime Stoppers said in a statement.
The fund was announced several hours after Crime Stoppers confirmed a tipster received some of the reward issued during the search for McKinney. He would not release the tip that led to the award or how much money was awarded.
