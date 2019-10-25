Congress votes to amend animal abuse law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some good news for animal lovers, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to amend laws for animal cruelty. The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, or PACT, will now make acts against animals a felony.
Animal abuse has become an all-too-common occurrence. Animals across the nation are being abused at an alarming rate.
“It’s a huge problem. Sometimes we take in upwards of 300 calls a week from people just here in Jefferson County to report suspected animal abuse cases," said Allison Black Cornelius of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.
The PACT Act will permit authorities to go after those who abuse domestic pets. In 2010, a bill was passed that made filming the torture of animals a federal crime, but not a crime against the actual abuse of the animals in the film.
The new measure must now pass the Senate.
“We get two great outcomes if this thing passes. We get that gap closed and we get a law that will apply to all fifty states. So we are excited," said Cornelius.
With the new law, offenders could face hefty fines and up to seven years in prison.
