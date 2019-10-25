Chef Donnell Johnson: Beef Stew with Cheddar Grits

Ingredients:
8 pound Ribeye Steak diced
1 cup Brown gravy
1/2 cup Carrots
1 cup Potatoes
1/2 cup Diced Tomatoes
1/2 cup Onion Diced
1/4 cup Green Peas
1/4 cup Corn
Salt & Pepper to taste
Olive oil
2 tablespoons Ketchup
Granulated Garlic and Onion to taste
Directions:
Heat sauté pan and add beef, oil and seasoning, sauté for 2-3 minutes.
Add onions, potatoes sauté 2 minutes. Add peas, corn, carrots
Add ketchup, sugar, and gravy sauté 2-3 minutes. Place Grits on plate.
Top with Beef Stew.
Cheddar Grits
1 cup Grits
Water and Cream
Cheddar Cheese
Salt and Pepper to taste
