Chef Donnell Johnson: Beef Stew with Cheddar Grits
October 25, 2019 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 10:40 AM

Ingredients:

8 pound Ribeye Steak diced

1 cup Brown gravy

1/2 cup Carrots

1 cup Potatoes

1/2 cup Diced Tomatoes

1/2 cup Onion Diced

1/4 cup Green Peas

1/4 cup Corn

Salt & Pepper to taste

Olive oil

2 tablespoons Ketchup

Granulated Garlic and Onion to taste

Directions:

Heat sauté pan and add beef, oil and seasoning, sauté for 2-3 minutes.

Add onions, potatoes sauté 2 minutes. Add peas, corn, carrots

Add ketchup, sugar, and gravy sauté 2-3 minutes. Place Grits on plate.

Top with Beef Stew.

Cheddar Grits

1 cup Grits

Water and Cream

Cheddar Cheese

Salt and Pepper to taste

