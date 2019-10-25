Call to Hoover police about theft leads to human trafficking investigation

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A theft call from a Hoover motel has led to a human trafficking investigation.
Monday morning, Hoover police were called to the Econo Lodge on Montgomery Highway on a theft complaint.
A woman reported that she was involved in a dispute with a man who tool her belongings and left her stranded at the motel.
While speaking with the victim, officers were able to determine she was possibly a victim of human trafficking. She was taken to a safe location and arrangements are being made to return her to her home state.
Detectives were able to identify the suspect and learned he was possibly in the Huntsville area. After coordinating with Huntsville Police, Robert Ladarius Sharp, 26, of Memphis was arrested for unrelated charges in their jurisdiction.
A second degree human trafficking warrant has been obtained in Jefferson County against Sharp.
He is currently in the Madison County Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail upon his release. The F.B.I. is also investigating this case and additional charges are possible.
