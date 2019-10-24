Birmingham preparing for economic development opportunities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big economic development opportunity could be in the works in Birmingham - potentially from a familiar big name company.
Off Daniel Payne Drive -- mounds of dirt and crews at work. A sign that something could be coming.
“Clearing right now over 30 acres to prepare for economic development in the future. We have lots of interested businesses around the world,” said John Hilliard, City Council.
Birmingham Business Journal reps believe it’s another Amazon investment.
“Based on public documents all signs are pointing that this is another Amazon center in the area. Smaller than the one they’re doing in Bessemer,” said Ty West, BBJ.
A site map obtained by the BBJ shows a facility that’s roughly 96-thousand square feet with van loading and parking. A facility that could be used by Amazon to get your packages from the warehouse to your door.
“They generally have these types of facilities because they need an area where they can conveniently deliver packages to and get those packages to the frontline consumer,” said West.
BBJ reps say Amazon already has a temporary site like this in the city - off 27th Street in Birmingham. West says last year they were told the company would expand and create a permanent facility.
“At the planning and zoning meeting, this week - where the project was approved for rezoning - representatives of the deal, while not disclosing the company, did say the goal is to have the facility online by the end of 2020,” West.
Whatever project it is - is not a done deal until it is approved by the full city council. Councilman John Hilliard couldn’t confirm if Amazon is the mystery company, but says the city is prepared to grow.
“I’m in no position to discuss anything of that nature. It’d be exciting if any large corporation decided to come here, but I look forward to those type of opportunities,” said Hilliard.
The BBJ believes if it is an Amazon expansion - it could bring 100 jobs to the new site. West says Amazon has not commented.
