AHSAA Week 9 Scores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 100 games were moved to Thursday with the threat of rain Friday night. Here are Thursday night’s scores.
CLASS 7A
Huntsville 17, Bob Jones 13
James Clemens 27, Austin 24
McGill-Toolen Catholic 42, Baker 14
Theodore 34, Mary Montgomery 6
Tuscaloosa County 42, Spain Park 21
CLASS 6A
Albertville 45, Sardis 20
Bessemer City 13, Northridge 10
Chelsea 28, Calera 0
Daphne 53, St. Paul’s Episcopal 42
Hartselle 37, Hazel Green 6
Homewood 28, Jackson-Olin 6
Hueytown 38. Paul Bryant 21
Mae Jemison 42, Columbia 0
McAdory 42, Brookwood 6
Minor 33, Carver-Birmingham 6
Oxford 31, Gardendale 14
Park Crossing 30, Carver-Montgomery 12
Saraland 17, Blount 6
Selma 20, Aliceville 8
Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 3
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 45, Douglas 6
Bibb County 35, Marbury 16
Briarwood Christian 28, Fairfield 18
Central-Clay County 19, Center Point 12
Citronelle 28, Wilcox Central 0
Etowah 35, Boaz 14
Faith Academy 42, Satsuma 7
Guntersville 28, East Limestone 26
Jackson 35, LeFlore 22
Jasper 49, Hamilton 0
Madison County 42, Ardmore 7
Mortimer Jordan 41, Moody 0
Parker 30, Wenonah 16
Ramsay 61, John Carroll Catholic 7
Russellville 16, Dora 6
Scottsboro 35, Brewer 0
Shelby County 48, Jemison 19
Southside-Gadsden 6, Crossville 3
Springville 49, St. Clair County 6
West Point 21, Hayden 20
CLASS 4A
American Christian 65, Dallas County 0
Anniston 56, Ashville 0
Brooks 71, Elkmont 8
Cherokee County 37, Cleburne County 14
Cordova 35, Haleyville 26
Deshler 38, West Limestone 17
Fairview 55, Danville 14
Fayette County Good Hope 14
Jacksonville 35, Hokes Bluff 14
Montevallo 32, Greensboro 26
Montgomery Catholic 30, Headland 0
Oneonta 31, White Plains 14
Priceville 24, West Morgan 22
Rogers 23, Central-Florence 20
Sipsey Valley 31, Sumter Central 14
St. John Paul II Catholic 35, DAR 34
Trinity Presbyterian 43, B.T. Washington 12
CLASS 3A
B.B. Comer 68, Weaver 13
Carbon Hill 28, Holt 23
Clements 26, Lexington 13
Colbert Heights 31, Phil Campbell 28 (OT)
Gordo 44, Lamar County 0
Holly Pond 36, Vinemont 29
Locust Fork 55, Hanceville 46
Midfield 22, J.B. Pennington 20
Mobile Christian 49, St. Michael Catholic 17
Montgomery Academy 35, Bullock County 17
New Hope 48, Brindlee Mountain 12
Oakman 46, Greene County 14
Pike Road 55, Beulah 14
Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 14
Saint James 49, Southside-Selma 14
Winfield 33, Hale County 20
CLASS 2A
Addison 43, Hatton 0
Central Hayneville 34, Calhoun 14
Chickasaw 49, Washington County 0
Cleveland 7, Westbrook Christian 0
Cottage Hill Christian 36, Southern Choctaw 18
Fayetteville 14, Vincent 12
Fyffe 47, Ider 0
Highland Home 35, Goshen 21
Luverne 47, Samson 14
North Sand Mountain 49, Section 7
Ohatchee 49, Gaston 0
Red Bay 50, Tharptown 0
Sand Rock 44, Asbury 0
Sheffield 34, Tanner 18
Southeastern 34, Tarrant 24
Sulligent 36, Cold Springs 7
Winston County 46, Sumiton Christian 7
CLASS 1A
Berry 39, Marion County 35
Decatur Heritage 39, Woodville 14
Falkville 42, Gaylesville 6
Georgiana 32, Red Level 13
Hackleburg 46, Vina 8
Isabella 34, Fultondale 21
J.F. Shields 30, McIntosh 8
Lanett 56, Billingsley 0
Linden 64, Ellwood Christian 12
Loachapoka 33, Verbena 8
Mars Hill Bible 61, Shoals Christian 0
Phillips 61, Cherokee 21
Pickens County 26, Hubbertville 9
South Lamar 68, Brilliant 18
Spring Garden 34, Ragland 0
Victory Christian 35, Talladega County Central 0
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.