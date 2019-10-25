AHSAA Week 9 Scores

By WBRC Staff | October 25, 2019 at 8:05 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 8:05 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 100 games were moved to Thursday with the threat of rain Friday night. Here are Thursday night’s scores.

CLASS 7A

Huntsville 17, Bob Jones 13

James Clemens 27, Austin 24

McGill-Toolen Catholic 42, Baker 14

Theodore 34, Mary Montgomery 6

Tuscaloosa County 42, Spain Park 21

CLASS 6A

Albertville 45, Sardis 20

Bessemer City 13, Northridge 10

Chelsea 28, Calera 0

Daphne 53, St. Paul’s Episcopal 42

Hartselle 37, Hazel Green 6

Homewood 28, Jackson-Olin 6

Hueytown 38. Paul Bryant 21

Mae Jemison 42, Columbia 0

McAdory 42, Brookwood 6

Minor 33, Carver-Birmingham 6

Oxford 31, Gardendale 14

Park Crossing 30, Carver-Montgomery 12

Saraland 17, Blount 6

Selma 20, Aliceville 8

Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 3

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 45, Douglas 6

Bibb County 35, Marbury 16

Briarwood Christian 28, Fairfield 18

Central-Clay County 19, Center Point 12

Citronelle 28, Wilcox Central 0

Etowah 35, Boaz 14

Faith Academy 42, Satsuma 7

Guntersville 28, East Limestone 26

Jackson 35, LeFlore 22

Jasper 49, Hamilton 0

Madison County 42, Ardmore 7

Mortimer Jordan 41, Moody 0

Parker 30, Wenonah 16

Ramsay 61, John Carroll Catholic 7

Russellville 16, Dora 6

Scottsboro 35, Brewer 0

Shelby County 48, Jemison 19

Southside-Gadsden 6, Crossville 3

Springville 49, St. Clair County 6

West Point 21, Hayden 20

CLASS 4A

American Christian 65, Dallas County 0

Anniston 56, Ashville 0

Brooks 71, Elkmont 8

Cherokee County 37, Cleburne County 14

Cordova 35, Haleyville 26

Deshler 38, West Limestone 17

Fairview 55, Danville 14

Fayette County Good Hope 14

Jacksonville 35, Hokes Bluff 14

Montevallo 32, Greensboro 26

Montgomery Catholic 30, Headland 0

Oneonta 31, White Plains 14

Priceville 24, West Morgan 22

Rogers 23, Central-Florence 20

Sipsey Valley 31, Sumter Central 14

St. John Paul II Catholic 35, DAR 34

Trinity Presbyterian 43, B.T. Washington 12

CLASS 3A

B.B. Comer 68, Weaver 13

Carbon Hill 28, Holt 23

Clements 26, Lexington 13

Colbert Heights 31, Phil Campbell 28 (OT)

Gordo 44, Lamar County 0

Holly Pond 36, Vinemont 29

Locust Fork 55, Hanceville 46

Midfield 22, J.B. Pennington 20

Mobile Christian 49, St. Michael Catholic 17

Montgomery Academy 35, Bullock County 17

New Hope 48, Brindlee Mountain 12

Oakman 46, Greene County 14

Pike Road 55, Beulah 14

Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 14

Saint James 49, Southside-Selma 14

Winfield 33, Hale County 20

CLASS 2A

Addison 43, Hatton 0

Central Hayneville 34, Calhoun 14

Chickasaw 49, Washington County 0

Cleveland 7, Westbrook Christian 0

Cottage Hill Christian 36, Southern Choctaw 18

Fayetteville 14, Vincent 12

Fyffe 47, Ider 0

Highland Home 35, Goshen 21

Luverne 47, Samson 14

North Sand Mountain 49, Section 7

Ohatchee 49, Gaston 0

Red Bay 50, Tharptown 0

Sand Rock 44, Asbury 0

Sheffield 34, Tanner 18

Southeastern 34, Tarrant 24

Sulligent 36, Cold Springs 7

Winston County 46, Sumiton Christian 7

CLASS 1A

Berry 39, Marion County 35

Decatur Heritage 39, Woodville 14

Falkville 42, Gaylesville 6

Georgiana 32, Red Level 13

Hackleburg 46, Vina 8

Isabella 34, Fultondale 21

J.F. Shields 30, McIntosh 8

Lanett 56, Billingsley 0

Linden 64, Ellwood Christian 12

Loachapoka 33, Verbena 8

Mars Hill Bible 61, Shoals Christian 0

Phillips 61, Cherokee 21

Pickens County 26, Hubbertville 9

South Lamar 68, Brilliant 18

Spring Garden 34, Ragland 0

Victory Christian 35, Talladega County Central 0

