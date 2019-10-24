Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue gets $1000 grant for smoke alarms

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - State Farm Insurance presented Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue a $1000 check Thursday to buy smoke alarms for firefighters to install in homes.
“This will help the community a tremendous amount...to help the fire department provide a better service to the community,” Chief Randy Smith explained. The Fire Department has installed more than 3000 smoke alarms for city residents since 2006.
State Farm Insurance wanted to help support the Department’s Get Alarmed program for fire safety and prevention.
“Well a lot of people have old, outdated smoke alarms or don’t have any. So it’s important because it saves lives,” said State Farm Insurance Agency owner Amy Corbin.
“We respond to look around and see if there’s stuff where we can make more recommendations to them to help make their lives and surroundings safer,” Chief Smith added.
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue gets between 5 to 15 calls a month for someone to come out and inspect or install a smoke alarm in their home.
