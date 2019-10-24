Tuscaloosa City Council pays for study to track interest in commercial air service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday, The Tuscaloosa City Council voted in favor of paying Volaire Aviation Consulting $22,500 to create a survey that asks people how much they’re willing to pay to fly in and out of the city.
“It’s critical because what that’s going to do is look at the demographics of Tuscaloosa, see who’s flying out of Tuscaloosa, where they fly out from and quite frankly how much more would they be willing to pay to fly out of Tuscaloosa to a hub like in Atlanta,” said Mayor Walt Maddox.
Commercial airlines need that information first to determine if it makes sense for them to provide service to Tuscaloosa’s airport. City officials didn’t have the information when a commercial airline asked them about it recently.
The fee for that study will be paid using money from the Elevate Tuscaloosa one cent sales tax increase.
This is one of several steps happening as Tuscaloosa seeks to invest more in its airport.
“Today Elevate Tuscaloosa approved a recommendation to the city council for us to go ahead and make improvements to the runway that can handle the size and capacity of commercial and cargo is important,” Maddox continued.
The results from that survey could be available in about two months.
