Threat of rain for Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the big weekend for Birmingham and with out of town fans already here for The Magic City Classic, and thousands anticipated to pack out legion field, how will the rain impact the game?
Charlie Mack Smith lives in Indianapolis. He has been coming back home to Birmingham for years for the Magic City Classic so the chance of rain is not going to impact his weekend.
“We don’t call it rain down south. We call it liquid sunshine and we are going to have party,” he said.
Willie Wright and his wife Melanie are from Selma. They have been through foul weather before.
“The game will go on if it can. Everybody will show up. May not be as many, but they are going to have fun. They have tents, RV’s. They can go inside,” Wright said.
Claudiette Kirkland’s group has a tent up for the Country and Western Theme Classic this year. Classic fans tend to see people dress up.
“Everybody will be wearing cowboy hats, cowboy outfits and the boots. Now we will have our cowboy boots on if it doesn’t rain. We will have our rain boots as well,” Kirkland said.
If lightning strikes it will stop the game and force fans to seek shelter possibly under the stadium for those inside, but don’t expect those outside the stadium to stop enjoying this weekend.
“We adjusted ourselves to the weather.We are going to dress warm. We are going to celebrate and we are going to enjoy the whole weekend,” Kirkland said.
“This is the biggest and the best.” Charlie Mack Smith said.
Gene Hallman with the Bruno Event Team expects to have a good crowd at the game despite the weather. Hallman reminds fans if it rains, umbrellas a not allowed in the stadium. Instead bring a rain jacket.
