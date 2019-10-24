Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies receive mental health training

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement deals with people with mental illness on a daily basis and this week, deputies at the Shelby County Sheriff’s office are not only learning about these mental illnesses and how to best respond to these situations, but also doing exercises that gives them an idea of what people with mental illnesses deal with day in and day out.
Deputies learned about schizophrenia, dementia, Alzheimer’s, autism, bipolar, personality disorder, and all sorts of conditions. They also learned how to tell the conditions apart.
They were also put in scenarios where they had to react to a situation involving someone with a mental illness. For example, deputies put in earbuds so they could hear hear the voices that most schizophrenic patients hear daily and were asked to interact with those around them while their head is filled with these voices.
Lt Cody Sumner says that their Correctional officers that work inside the jail are also receiving the training
“There is a lot of mental health issues out there. About 20% of the people in the jails have mental illness as opposed to 3% of the general population,” Lt. Sumner explains.
The sheriffs office says they hope to have all employees go through this training because in today’s world it really is so important.
