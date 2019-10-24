Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Will Akin!
Will is a senior at Hanceville High School with a 4.35 GPA. He is SGA President, Boy’s State Representative and a member of the football and track teams. Outside of the classroom, he is a youth tutor, choir member and part of Cullman Youth Leadership. His kindness and outstanding character show in all that he does.
Will, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
