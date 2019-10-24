Odenville authorities looking for man who robbed drug store

ODENVILLE Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Odenville are looking for a man who robbed an Odenville drug store.
The robbery happened Wednesday at Odenville Drugs on Council Drive. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect came into the store and gave a note to the clerk demanding narcotics. He then went to the back and told the clerk which bottles he wanted..
The suspect got away in a silver Nissan Versa SL with an Alabama tag 1CZ1521.
Anyone who has any information on the suspect or the car please call Investigator Robertson at 205-884-6840.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.