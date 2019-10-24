New JeffCo movie theater offering free showings all day Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Free movies all day Thursday can be seen at Birmingham’s newest luxury movie theater, Premiere LUX Cine’.
This is their way of saying thank you for welcoming them to the community.
The theater is on Lakeshore Parkway just across from John Carrol High School. It has taken over the space of an old theater and former church.
The new theater will have a menu that includes pizza, wings, nachos and cheesecake. There’s also a full bar and gaming area for something to do before and after the movie.
Although movies are free all day Thursday, the official grand opening is Friday.
Thursday’s free showings are for either “Us” or “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” You can learn more by clicking here.
