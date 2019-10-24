National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to accept vaping devices and accessories

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County will be taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and like all other locations, they’ll be doing something different.
In addition to narcotic and non-narcotic drugs, for the first time, all locations will also accept vaping devices and cartridges, in addition to tablets, capsules, and patches.
That includes the three locations run by the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties.
They only ask that batteries be removed from the devices before they are brought in for disposal. Businesses that accept lithium batteries for disposal can help people remove them if necessary.
"I'm proud to say we will be accepting vaping devices, they just ask that you remove the battery from it," says ASAP Prevention Specialist Iesha Crook. "If you're not able to do that, try to get somewhere that covers the lithium batteries, and they'll remove it for you."
A news release from the office of Jay Town, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, confirmed the move Wednesday. It applies to all of the drop off locations.
“For the first time, DEA will now accept vaping devices and cartridges – in addition to tablets, capsules, patches and other medications in solid forms – at any of its drop off locations. DEA is doing all it can to help dispose safely of vaping devices and liquids to get these products off our street and out of the hands of children,” Town said in the release.
“Right now it’s a big thing in schools. Our kids are attracted to it. And it’s not safe, they’re making to where they’ve got the different colors and flavors, but we want them to know it’s very dangerous and we want it away from them,” Crook says.
ASAP has been taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for years, targeting unused and expired medication sitting in medicine cabinets that could be accessed by children.
This year there will be four locations in Calhoun and Cleburne Counties: Walmart in Jacksonville, Walgreens on Quintard Avenue in Anniston, CVS in Oxford and Wright’s Drugs in downtown Heflin.
