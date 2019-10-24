McDonald’s USA ‘Doing Good’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - McDonald’s USA is “Doing Good” on the eve of The Magic City Classic with a surprise for 30 families who are guests at Birmingham’s Ronald McDonald House. That surprise was delivered by Dale Thornton, the owner-operator of four local McDonald’s restaurants.
Thornton explained that they are all being given free tickets to the Magic City Classic football game, along with transportation, team gear and more. McDonald’s USA is the sponsor of the 78th Magic City Classic, and is also the driving force behind the Ronald McDonald House.
All the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham are there while their loved ones are in the hospital. For Anna Edmondson and her fiance Roosevelt Walker, the tickets offer a welcome break from worrying about their one-month-old premature daughter who is still in NICU. Anna said, “It seems like whenever you’re at the hospital all the time, you have a lot of stress, and getting away for a little while seems to help sometimes.”
A little magic can ease that stress. Dale Thornton is a member of the board for the Ronald McDonald House. He said it’s a pleasure to deliver such a gift. He explained, “I think everybody’s here just to make everybody’s life a little better. If you can do that, hey, you’ve had a great day.”
To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama, follow this link.
