High school football games rescheduled to avoid heavy rains

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain in the forecast for much of Alabama, is impacting Friday night football.
11 high school games were already scheduled for Thursday. Now 74 more games switched to a Thursday night game.
“You always have to do what is best for your team and playing on a dry field is best for us right now,” said Homewood High School head coach Ben Berguson. Homewood moved it’s game with Jackson Olin.
Berguson says it was pretty hectic when he decided the Patriots wanted to move the game.
“I have to scramble for about an hour. First and foremost you have to make sure you have your officials. After that I have to make sure I had all the manpower for our game day operations.”
If the other team doesn’t agree to switch, it could present a problem, but Ron Ingram, with the Alabama High School Athletic Association says there are lots of reasons so many teams agreed to make the switch.
Player safety is a concern, especially so close to playoffs.
“It’s the last week of region play and there is a lot of playoff connotations in just about every matchup,” Ingram said.
“We don’t want to risk injury on a wet football field,” said Berguson.
Ingram says money is another concern.
“When you play a game in a lot of rain. A lot of fans stay home and each school, like colleges, need every dime they can get to support the athletic program.”
