Head Start program asking parents to keep an eye on their children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local Head Start program where 3-year-old Kamille McKinney was on the waiting list to attend is now on a mission to warn parents of children at the program to be mindful of where their kids are at all times.
One of the topics on the director’s list for parents is sending them a stern letter reminding them about ‘stranger danger’ and the proper way for their child to handle being approached by a stranger.
“As children, they are trusting. They trust anybody. They are friendly," said Carmileta Poindexter, Deputy Director of Child Development Services at JCCEO Head Start.
Poindexter says that the abduction of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney is a wake-up call for all parents at the program. Kamille was on the waiting list for enrollment. The goal for the program, Poindexter says, is to be on extra high alert. So, she will send a letter to families, asking them to be vigilant as to where their children are at all times.
“Make sure that their children understand that you don’t go up to strangers and talk to them regardless of what the strangers are offering you. Because they lure children with candy. Those are some of the things we will talk about," said Poindexter.
Poindexter says the letters will go out immediately. She said this abduction hit way too close to home and she is in a position to take a stand.
