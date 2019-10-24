Gadsden State Community College, City of Gadsden announce new sports park

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A new partnership between Gadsden City Hall and Gadsden State Community College will mean a major sports park for the area.
Today the president of Gadsden State and mayor of Gadsden announced a deal that will take much of the property behind the park, and transform it into a large sports facility. That property borders the Coosa River, and Mayor Sherman Guyton says the city's boardwalk may be expanded to it.
The new sports park will offer soccer, baseball, softball, sand volleyball, cross country trails, bicycle motocross and a running track.
Gadsden State President Doctor Martha Lavender says she's glad to meet a community need through this partnership.
"You may not know that Gadsden State's property extends to the riverfront. And there's some beautiful property there that could possibly allow for the expansion of the city's boardwalk, we could build walking trails or biking trails or other facilities that could meet a community need, and it would be a way to share this beautiful resource that we have," says Lavender.
The partnership actually dates back to 1992, and yielded the soccer fields already on site. Currently, the two year college system owns the property and the city of Gadsden leases it. GSCC's softball teams previously used part of it.
“We have seen the need for youth sports facilities in our community and this is a great opportunity to build on the investments we have made on the fields and facilities already in place,” says Mayor Sherman Guyton. "From my time as a coach I know how important teamwork is, and we are glad to have teammates like Gadsden State to work with us on this project. This will be a home run for the entire community.”
