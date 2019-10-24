FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are continuing to enjoy cool and dry weather today. Temperatures are mostly in the 30S and 40s this morning, so you’ll need a jacket before you walk outside. We should start the day with plenty of sunshine, but expect clouds to slowly increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll stay dry this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. Clouds are expected to move in late this evening with a chance for showers developing after 8 p.m. for locations south of I-20. Rain will likely expand in coverage overnight and into tomorrow morning.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for several rounds of rain tomorrow and Saturday. A cold front to our west will slowly move to the east. It will bring in plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain will move in from the south providing much needed rainfall for a good bit of the Southeast. Rain will be likely at any time Friday with highs only climbing into the mid 60s. Rain could be heavy at times with the heaviest concentration of rain setting up in Mississippi and for parts of West Alabama. It will likely be raining Friday evening for all Magic City Classic events including Footspeed. High school football games will likely be played in the rain. I do not expect lightning tomorrow, so I doubt we’ll see any significant delays in the games.
SATURDAY: Models are showing the possibility of rain lingering Saturday morning with some breaks from the rain in the afternoon hours. Rain chances remain high at 70%. I would plan for rain for the Magic City Classic parade and for the football game in the afternoon. I doubt Saturday will be a washout for everyone. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-70s. Greatest concentration for showers and a few thunderstorms will likely occur in West Alabama Saturday evening as a front tries to move into the state. Rain could be an issue for the Crimson Tide as they take on Arkansas.
NEXT BIG THING: We’ll have to watch the small potential for a few strong storms developing Saturday evening as energy to our north gets a little closer to the state. The dynamics between that system and the potential low developing in the Gulf could produce enough shear for a few strong storms. Threat looks low, but can’t be ruled out.
SUNDAY’S FORECAST: Rain will begin to move out of the area Sunday with most of us trending dry by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the mid-70s with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. Sunday afternoon might be your best opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL: Models are painting the highest rainfall totals in West Alabama for the weekend. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches can’t be ruled out for most of Central Alabama. Lower totals are expected in east Alabama where totals could add up around 1-2 inches. We can’t rule out the small chance for flash flooding for areas along and west of I-65 tomorrow and Saturday. Rainfall rates could add up quickly if we see bands of rain moving over the same areas.
NEXT WEEK: Models continue to show a significant cold front that could move through around Halloween. GFS keeps us dry, but the European model shows rain and a few storms Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the front, highs temperatures could be 10-15 degrees below average with lows dropping into the 30s. If the models continue to show this solution, we could see our first frost of the season.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app for the latest weather information.
Have a great Thursday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.