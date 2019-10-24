FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in today

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for several rounds of rain tomorrow and Saturday. A cold front to our west will slowly move to the east. It will bring in plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain will move in from the south providing much needed rainfall for a good bit of the Southeast. Rain will be likely at any time Friday with highs only climbing into the mid 60s. Rain could be heavy at times with the heaviest concentration of rain setting up in Mississippi and for parts of West Alabama. It will likely be raining Friday evening for all Magic City Classic events including Footspeed. High school football games will likely be played in the rain. I do not expect lightning tomorrow, so I doubt we’ll see any significant delays in the games.