Community input needed for new Tuscaloosa police chief search

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa is asking for your help to decide who will be its next police chief.
The city currently has an interim police chief after the previous one recently retired.
The public safety committee, along with other city leaders, want the community to work hand and hand with them when it comes to finding the right person for the position.
The first thing you’ll need to do is fill out a survey. You’ll need to go the city of Tuscaloosa’s website here.
On the first page, you can type police chief survey in the search bar or click on the tab at the bottom. Once you click on it, you can start answering questions related to how long you’ve lived in Tuscaloosa. After they identify you’re an actual resident, you can then start answering questions about the top three most important qualities your next police chief needs to have.
“This is their opportunity to have input in their next police chief. I just want us to have a police chief that comes in and continues to keep that same energy for the love of our city here in Tuscaloosa,” said Councilwoman Raevan Howard.
Councilor Howard said applications are officially open and their expanding their search for the next police chief not just in the city but state and nationwide.
