Class 3A, Region 6 Championship up for grabs as Piedmont heads to Walter Wellborn

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Sideline is headed to Walter Wellborn on Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week as the 8-1 Panthers host undefeated Piedmont.
Piedmont, who has won four straight region championships, can lock up another with a win over Walter Wellborn Friday night.
“That’s the goal. That’s the expectation here at Piedmont is to win championships, so that’s a big goal and this game is big for us,” said Piedmont wide receiver Silas Thompson.
The Bulldogs beat the Panthers last year 54-27, but Walter Wellborn leads the all-time series 14-12. Although the two teams haven’t played every year, Walter Wellborn’s last victory over Piedmont was in 1971.
Sideline begins Friday after the World Series game featuring the Nationals and Astros.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.