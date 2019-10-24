City of Birmingham honors history during Magic City Classic week events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Part of the Classic week festivities includes honoring history in Birmingham.
Thursday, City leaders will reflect on the deadly shooting of Bonita Carter and its impact on Birmingham’s political landscape.
“In 1979, Bonita Carter was killed by an officer outside Jerry’s convenience store,” said Jasmyn Story, Deputy Director of the Office of Social Justice and Racial Equity.
Carter died after she was shot by police officer George Sands. It’s called a case of mistaken identity, involving an officer with a record of complaints.
The newspaper clippings from the event have yellowed with age, but for those who knew Carter and lived in the area, everything is still vivid.
“Worst thing that could have happened in our community. It was a difficult time for a lot of people,” said Nathaniel Bagley, Carter’s childhood friend.
Nathaniel Bagley grew up with Carter. He watched his neighborhood grieve, and grow.
“This particular incident sparked an emergence of a new black government,” said Bagley.
“This moment sparked a moment for a calling to community member Dr. Richard Arrington, Jr. to take space in government in a different way,” said Story.
Frustrated by Carter’s death. Dr. Richard Arrington, Jr. traded his council seat for the mayor’s seat. He was elected as Birmingham’s first black mayor.
“I was on the shoulders of the people. They were carrying me. I had such good support we were able to get things done,” said Dr. Richard Arrington, Jr.
Police, policy, and leadership reform in the name of Bonita, and for a new Birmingham.
“I wish our young people - black and white - really knew the history. Recall the history and appreciate where we’ve come from and what the struggle has been like to move Birmingham from one of the most racially segregated cities in America to where we are today,” said Arrington.
There will be a memorial re-dedication for Carter on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N and 45th Street.
The city will also host an Awaken: Hope for the World event Friday at 8:00 a.m. Current Mayor Randall Woodfin and Former Mayor Arrington will discuss the impact of Arrington’s historic 1979 election. The event will be at the Birmingham Crossplex.
