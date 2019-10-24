Birmingham Police Chief speaks about charges in Kamille McKinney case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith spoke Thursday afternoon after charges were brought against the two people they believe are responsible for the death of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney.
Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr announced capital murder charges were filed Thursday against 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown.
In the interview, Chief Smith said additional charges would be filed against the suspects if it’s deemed necessary.
Smith also said the investigation into her death will continue for any additional evidence that may be out there. He believes Stallworth and Brown are the two people responsible for McKinney’s death, but he said his department would work to make sure if any additional people are involved that they are also brought to justice.
You can watch Chief Smith’s remarks in his interview with John Huddleston in the video above.
