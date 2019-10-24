Bigger is better when it comes to Hoover HS marching band

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover High School Buccaneer marching band, standing at a firm 350 members, is one of the largest in the state of Alabama. And while the big number could mean added difficulty making all parts of the band click to have that perfect sound, band director Ryan Fitchpatrick believes any challenge the number presents pales in comparison to the advantages of what 350 can mean when the performance is spot on.
“How can you not have pride walking into the stadium with this large band walking in behind you?” said Fitchpatrick. “We have to work harder than most to accomplish the things we want to get done, but the extra work is well worth it. And to see the students put in the extra work and to hear how it all sounds it is just remarkable at times.”
The Buccaneer marching band has a New York City-themed halftime performance this football season. The opening song is “New York, New York” then the band plays some Broadway tunes. It finishes up with Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” as the finale.
The band will be in the spotlight on Friday for the next installment of Sideline at 10:25 P.M. on WBRC -- or right after Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.