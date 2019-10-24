Report: Amazon may be bringing more jobs to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Records suggest that an Amazon facility may be the next major economic development project in Birmingham, according to the Birmingham Business Journal.
The BBJ reports a 96,770-sq-foot office/warehouse and delivery center is planned for a 30-acre site at 225 Daniel Payne Drive in the Hooper City neighborhood.
Although Birmingham city officials declined to confirm, BBJ reports that public records suggest Amazon will occupy the site and the facility could create at least 100 jobs.
“As a policy we do not comment on ongoing economic development projects, particularly those which have not gone before the city council. We are excited about opportunities to grow quality jobs in North Birmingham and deepen Birmingham’s expertise in logistics,” the city of Birmingham said in a statement.
Amazon opened up a 855,000 square foot robotic fulfillment center in Bessemer Al earlier this year that created over 1000 jobs.
