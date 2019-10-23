Volunteer chaplains helping Birmingham police officers deal with the loss of Cupcake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is mourning alongside the rest of the community over the death of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.
While Birmingham Police officers are used to dealing with stressful and tragic events, Kamille’s case has been especially tough for officers who worked around the clock to try to bring the three year old home alive. The police department is relying on volunteer chaplains to help their officers cope with the tragedy. Pastor Douglas Taylor says sometimes its just being available and listening, saying little.
“it’s our privilege to come along side and show them support in prayer. Just by having a listening ear. Just by being available. If they need us we are here. It’s our privilege,” Taylor said
Pastor Taylor has been a volunteer police chaplain for three years. Taylor is pastor of Rebirth Christian Mission. Some officers took part in a noon prayer vigil at one church for Kamille and her family . Taylor says last night as soon as news broke of the death of the young girl he began speaking and supporting officers. The pastor says it’s better for officers to decompress. To speak to others. Let their feelings and emotions be known and certainly not try to bottle them up.
If you are a Birmingham Police Officer and would like to speak with a volunteer chaplain call Pastor Taylor at 205-914-3539 or Birmingham Police Community Service 205-933-4175.
