BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “I wish I had all of you gathered here with good news. It’s not that kind of press conference.”
A heartbreaking Tuesday night for Kamille "Cupcake" Mckinney's family, as Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith reported he believes her body was found in a dumpster in a landfill in the Birmingham area.
Kamille was last seen Saturday, October 12 while attending a party.
Wednesday Birmingham police will issue warrants for kidnapping and capital murder against Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Brown, 29.
They are both in custody.
As Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said Tuesday night, “This is tough. This is a tough moment for this city. This is a tough moment for this family.”
This is the question and answer part of Tuesday night’s news conference with Chief Patrick Smith.
