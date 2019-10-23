Self-defense training for teen girls being offered in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a free program to teach your daughters how to defend themselves.
Homewood Police Corporal Jon Newland is using his 30+ years of experience in self defense training to teach teenage girls how to stay safe in any situation.
The class is for 6th to 12th grade girls, no matter where you live.
He said self defense isn’t just physical, it’s mental and emotional too. He’ll teach the girls situational awareness and how to handle fear.
“Just being aware of your situation of where you’re at, what you may be around, and recognizing it, you can remove yourself from it. If you don’t recognize it, you can’t remove yourself from it,” said Corporal Newland. “That way you wouldn’t even have to ever get to the weapons or get to the hand-to-hand portion of it.”
The teen self-defense class will be on Saturday November 2nd from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Homewood Public Library in the Large Auditorium.
The class is free but there are a limited number of spots available. Click here to register.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.